Henrietta "Etta" Akeson

September 6, 1928 - April 30, 2019

Resident of Antioch

Henrietta (Etta) Bertha Menou Akeson passed away on Tuesday, April 30th, at age 90, in the comfort of her home, and surrounded by family. Etta was born in Riverside, Ca, on September 6th, 1928 to Peter and Bertha Menou. Etta spent most of her elementary years in the Walnut Creek area, with her parents and only sibling Peter (Bud). Later, they moved to Antioch, where she graduated from Antioch High School in 1946. As a young adult, she worked at Dow Chemical in Pittsburg, Ca, as an office secretary. Etta met Glenn Akeson on a blind date set up by a close friend, where they became a couple, and were married in 1954. She gave up her career to start her family life, and had four children, Anne, David, Eric, and Matthew.

Etta always attended Church, whether St Peter Martyr, in Pittsburg, Antioch G Street, or the Most Holy Rosary Church on A street in Antioch. Etta sent her kids to parochial school, gave them swimming lessons, loved gardening, learned to crochet, and baked tons of cookies. Later in life, she discovered she could paint, and was able to sell wall art and cards.

Etta was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Glenn, who passed in January of 2018. Etta will be greatly missed and always in the hearts of her four children, their spouses, the four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many friends. Special Thanks to Joan, who brought the Church to her the last couple years.

Family and friends are invited to her Memorial Funeral Liturgy on Thursday, May 23rd, at 10:00 AM; at Most Holy Rosary Church, 1313 A St. Antioch, Ca. followed by a gathering at the Parish Center at Most Holy Rosary. A private Committal will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch.





