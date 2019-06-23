Home

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3433 Somerset Avenue
Castro Valley, CA 94546
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
3433 Somerset Avenue
Castro Valley, CA
Henry "Harry" Attwood


Henry "Harry" Attwood Obituary
Henry "Harry" Attwood
Jun. 18, 1932 - Jun. 14, 2019
Castro Valley
Henry (Harry) James Attwood passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Harry was born on June 18, 1932 in Streatham, England where he grew up with his twin brother and six sisters. He would go on to serve in England's Royal Navy for seven years.
In 1957, he married Ann Foster, the love of his life. Together they immigrated to the United States in 1964 and would later move to the Bay Area to raise their four boys. Harry was a devoted family man and spent many weekends playing soccer, tennis, and golf with his sons and wife.
Harry had a successful career in the Elevator Industry and retired after 35 years. In retirement he enjoyed his beloved golf , traveling/cruising, and spending time with family and friends.
Harry is survived by Ann, his loving wife of 62 years, four sons: Kevin, Michael(Ann), Simon(Cathy), and Francis, seven grandchildren: Ashley, Nicholas, Daniel, Alexis, Amy, Kaitlyn, and Elle, his sister Helen, and many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3433 Somerset Avenue, Castro Valley.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .


Published in East Bay Times on June 23, 2019
