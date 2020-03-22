|
|
Henry Bailey
December 6, 1996-February 27, 2020
Martinez
Henry "Hank" P. Bailey, age 23, died suddenly at his home in Martinez, CA on February 27, 2020
He was born on December 6, 1996 in Martinez, CA.
Hank graduated from Alhambra High School in 2015. He recently was attending barber college.
Hank is survived by his mother Dana Matthews, sisters Ruby and Jessie, brother Robert and his Nana, Ginny, uncles, aunts, cousins and many dear friends.
Hank was a sweet guy with a big heart. He was always concerned about the welfare of others and often participated in activities to help the local homeless population. He will be sorely missed by all of us!
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020