Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
View Map
Henry Besson Obituary
Henry Besson
Oct. 28, 1932 - Mar. 18, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Henry Besson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and soon to be great grandfather passed away the morning of March 18, 2019 at the age of 86.
Henry was born and raised in Chiang Rai, Thailand before moving to Jakarta, Indonesia later in his teens. From there Henry moved to The Netherlands where he became employed as an engineer aboard a Swedish merchant marine vessel. After nearly a decade traveling the world Henry began a family with his loving wife Maria and emigrated to the United States where he worked many years in machine maintenance for Caterpillar Tractor in San Leandro, CA. Henry later worked fifteen years with Hewlett-Packard as an HVAC technician until retirement in 1997.
He was a lover of jazz, enjoyed soccer and boxing and was an avid supporter of local youth soccer. A wonderful cook who enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing, he never missed an opportunity to tell a humorous story.
Henry was preceded in death by his mother Kosol, his father George, and his sister Monique. He is survived by his wife Maria, sons Marcel, Emil, and Gilbert, grandsons Christopher and Alex, granddaughters Jacqueline and Collette, his sisters Helene and Colette, and his brothers Ben and Alex.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday March 26th 3-4pm at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels 40842 Fremont Blvd. Fremont CA 94538


View the online memorial for Henry Besson
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019
