Henry Bonaparte Jr
June 18, 1927 - June 23, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Henry Bonaparte Jr. passed away at Bruns House in Alamo. He is survived by his wife, Doris F. Bonaparte, his daughter, Josephine Bonaparte of Hawaii and his son, Charles Bonaparte of Clayton. He leaves three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Bonaparte and his sister, Evelyn Minnihan.
A veteran of WW II having served in the US Navy.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 1-4pm at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street in Pleasanton. Military Honors will be rendered at 3pm.
Interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.
Published in East Bay Times on June 27, 2019