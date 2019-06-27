East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Bonaparte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Bonaparte Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Bonaparte Jr. Obituary
Henry Bonaparte Jr
June 18, 1927 - June 23, 2019
Resident of Clayton
Henry Bonaparte Jr. passed away at Bruns House in Alamo. He is survived by his wife, Doris F. Bonaparte, his daughter, Josephine Bonaparte of Hawaii and his son, Charles Bonaparte of Clayton. He leaves three grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Bonaparte and his sister, Evelyn Minnihan.
A veteran of WW II having served in the US Navy.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30th from 1-4pm at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First Street in Pleasanton. Military Honors will be rendered at 3pm.
Interment will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.


View the online memorial for Henry Bonaparte Jr
Published in East Bay Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now