Henry Bustillos, Sr.
Jul. 20,1921 - Jan. 9, 2020
San Pablo
Henry (Hank) passed away peacefully at home at the age of 98. He was raised in Richmond and graduated from Richmond High School in 1939.
Hank served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army in the 10th Mountain Division, Camp Hale, Denver, where he trained in mountain winter warfare. He fought in the Italian Alps and was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. While on leave, he attended a USO dance in Pittsburg and met Concha Martinez. They married in 1944 and raised their family in the Tara Hills neighborhood of San Pablo. He worked as a boilermaker and then for the Richmond School District; first as a school custodian and later as a Student Supervisor at Adams Jr. High School where the students affectionately nicknamed him "Mr. Bo". Upon retirement, Hank enjoyed fishing at the San Pablo reservoir, daily crossword puzzles, playing the lottery and socializing with old friends. He loved sharing stories of his life experiences.
He was predeceased by his wife, Concha; parents Meliton and Felicitas Bustillos; brother Eliseo Bustillos, and sisters Lucille Franco, Angela Klemm, and Vera Moreno. He is survived by his long-time partner, Merlinda Hall; brother David Bustillos; daughters Sylvia Thomas (Randy), Elise Proschold (Kimble), Linda Rodrigues, Adele Moresco (Don), son Henry Bustillos, Jr.; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank his friends at Chuck's Corner for many years of loving camaraderie. Our heartfelt thanks go to his caregivers, Julio and Tim, for providing our dad with loving care and friendship. At Hank's request, there will be no service. He would prefer you to raise your glass and salute to a life well-lived.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020