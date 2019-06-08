|
Henry Mauricio Sanchez
February 13, 1962 - June 3, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Henry Mauricio Sanchez, 57, of Livermore, went home to our Lord, Jesus Christ Monday, June 3, 2019.
Services will be held Sunday, June 9th at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, Pleasanton. Viewing starts at 2:30 pm with a service at 3:00 pm.
Henry was was born February 13, 1962 to Frank and Gladys Sanchez. He married Dawn BonAnno on December 25, 1984.
Henry helped support the local homeless by volunteering at the local food kitchen and shelter. Henry loved to travel and it was fitting that he'd just came back from vacation before falling ill.
He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Michelle of Corydon IN and son, Matthew of Mineral Wells TX. Grandchildren include Chase, Faith, and Dante, 2 brothers and their wives, a sister and her spouse and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in East Bay Times on June 8, 2019