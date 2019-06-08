East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Mauricio Sanchez


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Henry Mauricio Sanchez Obituary
Henry Mauricio Sanchez
February 13, 1962 - June 3, 2019
Resident of Livermore
Henry Mauricio Sanchez, 57, of Livermore, went home to our Lord, Jesus Christ Monday, June 3, 2019.
Services will be held Sunday, June 9th at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, Pleasanton. Viewing starts at 2:30 pm with a service at 3:00 pm.
Henry was was born February 13, 1962 to Frank and Gladys Sanchez. He married Dawn BonAnno on December 25, 1984.
Henry helped support the local homeless by volunteering at the local food kitchen and shelter. Henry loved to travel and it was fitting that he'd just came back from vacation before falling ill.
He is survived by his wife, his daughter, Michelle of Corydon IN and son, Matthew of Mineral Wells TX. Grandchildren include Chase, Faith, and Dante, 2 brothers and their wives, a sister and her spouse and many nieces, nephews and cousins.


View the online memorial for Henry Mauricio Sanchez
Published in East Bay Times on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
Download Now