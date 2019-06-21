Henry Olivero

February 24, 1925 - May 17, 2019

Lafayette, CA and Sparks, NV

Born February 24, 1925 in Oakland, California, to Enrico and Theresa Olivero. He died peacefully in the presence of his family on May 17, 2019 at the home of his son Jim in Sparks, Nevada, at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his loving wife June, brothers Stan, Simone (Phyllis) and sister Clara Rainero (Frank). He is survived by his sons Tom (Jan) and Jim (Maria), grandchildren Anthony, Drew (Nicole), Tyler, Jennifer and Christopher, and three great grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law Dorothy Olivero and brother-in-law Larry Fugazi (Lenore), as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He attended Oakland Tech where he was a member of the baseball squad. He enlisted in the Army and served in World War II. On September 24, 1950, he married the love his life June Fugazi. The made their home in Lafayette, California and lived in the same house until he relocated to Sparks, Nevada soon after June's passing. Their beautiful backyard hosted many family BBQs. He worked for Fitzgerald & Berkeley Farms dairies before working at Seroyal Brands until his retirement.

He was one of a group that started little league baseball in Lafayette. He loved sports and was an avid reader of the San Francisco Chronicle Green Sheet. He was one of the original Oakland Raider season ticket holders and huge fan of the Oakland A's and Cal Bears. He was also a proud member of the Fratellanza Club for 64 years. Better known as Hank to his friends, he loved people and was a good friend to many. Henry lived a long full life and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Veteran's Memorial Center, 3780 Mt. Diablo Blvd., Lafayette California.





