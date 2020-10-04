1/1
Henry P. Accornero
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry P. Accornero
1925 - 2020
Resident of Kensington, CA
Henry, born in Lodi, California, passed away peacefully on September 28, surrounded by his adoring children and loving caregiver, Jay Villocillo. He was a loyal and loving husband to his beloved wife and soulmate, Angie, with whom he was married nearly seventy-two years and who preceded him in death.
He was a devoted father to his four children, Don Accornero (C.J.), Cherie Accornero, Sandy Quintana (Ted) and Jeff Accornero (Denette). He was an adoring Papa to his ten grandchildren and a great grandpa to twelve (soon to be thirteen). He was a caring uncle to Janice Catalano (Hank), Dianna Isola and Donna Bedford. He was blessed to have two wonderful caregivers, Jay Villocillo, and Albert Timbol.
He was preceded in death by his endeared father and mother, Guillermo and Angiolina Accornero, his brothers, Louis and Robert Zavattaro and his sister, Mary Isola. He will be missed by his loving cousins in California, Italy and London and by his many friends.
Henry leaves a legacy of unconditional love and kindness to all he knew. He was an incredible role model to his grandchildren, who described him as generous and strong--a man who taught them love while instilling strong family values. Henry and Angie will forever live in all of our hearts.
In 1948 Henry and his brother, Robert, founded Oaks Jewelers in Berkeley, still thriving and run by his family after seventy-two years.
He was an active member in St. Jerome's church. There will be a private interment and a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for Henry P. Accornero

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved