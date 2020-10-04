Henry P. Accornero
1925 - 2020
Resident of Kensington, CA
Henry, born in Lodi, California, passed away peacefully on September 28, surrounded by his adoring children and loving caregiver, Jay Villocillo. He was a loyal and loving husband to his beloved wife and soulmate, Angie, with whom he was married nearly seventy-two years and who preceded him in death.
He was a devoted father to his four children, Don Accornero (C.J.), Cherie Accornero, Sandy Quintana (Ted) and Jeff Accornero (Denette). He was an adoring Papa to his ten grandchildren and a great grandpa to twelve (soon to be thirteen). He was a caring uncle to Janice Catalano (Hank), Dianna Isola and Donna Bedford. He was blessed to have two wonderful caregivers, Jay Villocillo, and Albert Timbol.
He was preceded in death by his endeared father and mother, Guillermo and Angiolina Accornero, his brothers, Louis and Robert Zavattaro and his sister, Mary Isola. He will be missed by his loving cousins in California, Italy and London and by his many friends.
Henry leaves a legacy of unconditional love and kindness to all he knew. He was an incredible role model to his grandchildren, who described him as generous and strong--a man who taught them love while instilling strong family values. Henry and Angie will forever live in all of our hearts.
In 1948 Henry and his brother, Robert, founded Oaks Jewelers in Berkeley, still thriving and run by his family after seventy-two years.
He was an active member in St. Jerome's church. There will be a private interment and a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice
