Herb Andersen
May 25 1931 - Sept 17 2019
Walnut Creek
Herbert Ray Andersen of Walnut Creek passed after a short illness on September 17th in Walnut Creek.
Herb was born on May 25th 1931 in Chicago. In his teens the family moved to Hayward, Wisconsin when his father bought a fishing and hunting resort. This is where Herb met his high school sweetheart and future bride Evelyn Munson. They later married in Chicago in 1952 and began their married life together at a military base in North Carolina when Herb was in the Marines during the Korean War. After the war they settled in Round Lake Illinois where their children were born. When the kids were little the family moved to Concord, California where they raised their family. After a 25-year career with Crescent Cardboard Company traveling most of the West, Pacific Northwest and Canada with over a million square mile territory, Herb retired. Evelyn and Herb moved to Bothell Washington during the last years of his career, but the rain got to them and they came back and moved to Rossmoor where they lived for the next 30 years. Herb and Evelyn traveled to Wisconsin most summers living the cabin life at their lake front property until the trek got too much for them. When Evelyn passed in 2012, Herb continued bowling with a league in Danville and golfing at Rossmoor. Herb will forever be known for his stories about life in Chicago, his love of fishing in Wisconsin and his early years in the Marines.
Herb is survived by his son Craig Andersen (Jan Weiss) and daughter Karla McGhee. Brother, Robert Andersen (Roberta) of Tuscon. Grandsons Erik Battaglia (Dana Gray), Greg Battaglia, Andrew Battaglia, Benjamin Andersen, precious Great Granddaughter Adeline Battaglia and Great Grandson Dean McGhee
Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday October 19th at the Messiah Lutheran Church at 2305 Camino Tassajara in Danville.
In honor of Herbs life please drink a toast with a small glass of a Aquavit. (It's a Danish thing)
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church Building Fund.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 8, 2019