Herbert Hugo "Bruce" BirseJune 1, 1927 - March 22, 2020Resident of ConcordBruce, age 92, from Concord California died peacefully at his daughters home in Davis California. Bruce was born on June 1, 1927 in Tulsa Oklahoma.He is survived by his children Linda Birse, Tom Birse and his daughter-in-law Ann Gould Birse. He is also survived by his beautiful beloved longtime companion and partner Bea Sanchez. He will be missed by his immediate and extended family which includes Bea Sanchez's son Joe and his wife Rene. Joe's sister Marie Duke. Bea's sister Marie Gammichia and her brother Sal Riccobono, And longtime family friend Shirly Hoffman. Bruce was preceded in death by his ex-wife Peggy Kirkwood.Bruce proudly served in WWII, in the Army Air Corps and later in the USMC during the Korean War. He retired from Contra Costa County. He loved to dance with Bea and was an accomplished Ball Room Dancer and Dance Instructor.Bruce was a loving father and friend. He was truly one of a kind! and will be missed by all that knew him!Bruce will be buried at the National Veterans Cemetery in Dixon, CA. The date is pending due to the Corona Virus Pandemic.