Herbert Milton WittJuly 20, 1932 - May 5, 2020Resident of HaywardHerbert Milton Witt passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. Herbert was born and raised in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Castlemont HS. He worked for AT&T for 39 years; was a 40+ year member of the American Fuchsia Society; a Master Gardener; volunteer at Hayward's Public Access Cable Television (PACT); volunteer at Garin Park's Apple Orchard; volunteer for the Hayward Zucchini Festival; a Lion Club member; and a long time Ham Radio Operator.Herbert is predeceased by his wife Hildene. He is survived by his daughters Virginia Davis (Merlin) and Deborah Witt. He is survived by his three grandchildren, Stephen Ornellas (Teresa), Shaun Ornellas (Liz) and Sarah Emerson (Brandon); and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Doris Siwik; nieces, nephews, cousins and many long-time friends.A Celebration of his life will be held when it is safe for all to come together.