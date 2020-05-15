Herbert Milton Witt
1932 - 2020
Herbert Milton Witt
July 20, 1932 - May 5, 2020
Resident of Hayward
Herbert Milton Witt passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. Herbert was born and raised in Oakland, CA. He graduated from Castlemont HS. He worked for AT&T for 39 years; was a 40+ year member of the American Fuchsia Society; a Master Gardener; volunteer at Hayward's Public Access Cable Television (PACT); volunteer at Garin Park's Apple Orchard; volunteer for the Hayward Zucchini Festival; a Lion Club member; and a long time Ham Radio Operator.
Herbert is predeceased by his wife Hildene. He is survived by his daughters Virginia Davis (Merlin) and Deborah Witt. He is survived by his three grandchildren, Stephen Ornellas (Teresa), Shaun Ornellas (Liz) and Sarah Emerson (Brandon); and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Doris Siwik; nieces, nephews, cousins and many long-time friends.
A Celebration of his life will be held when it is safe for all to come together.


Published in East Bay Times on May 15, 2020.
May 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 12, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you the strength the courage as you face the coming days.
