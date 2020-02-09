|
Herbert P. Sanguinetti
May 20, 1939 - January 24, 2020
Concord
Herb Sanguinetti passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020 at his home in Concord. He was born on May 20, 1939 in Stockton, CA. Herb grew up in Stockton and was a Third generation Californian. He graduated from St. Agnes Grammar School, St. Mary's High School and the University of the Pacific. He served honorably in both the United States Army and National Guard.
Herb started working for General Mills in 1964 in Lodi, CA. He worked for General Mills as a Quality Regulatory Controller for 38 years in Chicago, IL, Minneapolis, MN, Los Angeles, CA and Vallejo, CA. He met his beloved wife Carol Ann Sanguinetti while growing up in Stockton and they married in 1964. Herb was president of the Northern California section of the American Association of Cereal Chemists, and an active member and office holder in the North American Miller's Association and the American Association of Cereal Chemists. He also served as president and coached Continental Little League. Herb volunteered his time for many years at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Concord. He was the most faithful San Francisco 49ers fan starting at the age of eight, a season ticket holder for 37 years, and was an unwavering fan of the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants.
Herb is survived by his wife Carol Ann, sons Paul and Matthew, his daughter-in-law Elise, Paul's partner Adriana, his sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Piero Cioffi, sister-in-law Linda Stefani, sister-in-law Florence Sanguinetti and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to make donations in Herb's name to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or at www.hdsa.org
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020