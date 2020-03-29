|
Herbert Studer
March 30, 1946- March 13, 2020
Diablo Caifornia
Herbert ("Sandy") Studer March 30, 1946- March 13, 2020 of Sedalia, Missouri. Sandy passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California. Sandy was born to Herbert Studer Sr. and Mary McElroy Studer. Sandy spent his early youth in Sedalia, Missouri and came to California to attend San Jose State University. He married Nancy Schick in 1966 and Sandy owned his own appliance distrbution company based in San Francisco, California.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Nancy, son Slate Studer, brother John Studer, sister Patricia Studer and three grandchildren Ben, Madison and Peyton Studer. Sandy was a champion golfer and enjoyed his retirement years in La Quinta, California. Sandy was club champion at Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville, Caifornia in 1990, 1991 & 1992. He was also club champion at Monterey Country Club in Palm Desert, California 1992 & 1993. Celebration of life gathering will be held in the fall of 2020.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020