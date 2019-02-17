Herbert Sufit

December 31, 1917 - February 9, 2019

Resident of Livermore

Herbert Sufit, aged 101, well-loved father, grandfather, and great grandfather, died February 9th, 2019.

Born on Staten Island, Herb was raised in Brooklyn, New York. He entered Brooklyn College at 17, graduating in the class of 1938. After college, he went to Washington DC to work for the government and enlisted in the US Army in 1943. He was stationed in New Guinea and the Philippines, serving as a Warrant Officer. Upon his return to DC in 1947, he met his beloved Alice through mutual friends and married in 1948. They settled in Arlington, Virginia to raise their 4 children. Herb continued his budget work for the Air Force, while Alice taught high school and was active in many volunteer and civic roles. Herb could be a demanding father, but truly loved his family deeply. Herb enjoyed many years of golf after retirement, although never quite scored his age. He also became the devoted caregiver to both Alice, and his older sister Sarah, for several years as they all aged together. After both Sarah and Alice died in 2012, Herb moved to California to be close to his daughter, Liz. Many knew Herb by seeing him out for his daily walk, a short figure with a great smile and teasing voice, always wearing a golf cap that he tipped to the ladies he met.

Herb and Alice's sons and daughters, Robert Sufit MD (Diane Wood JD), Carl Sufit MD (Elizabeth, nee Leonard), Susan Sufit MD, and Elizabeth Sufit DVM (Howard Scott PhD), as well as 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, survive them.

Memorial service plans are pending. Donations in Herb's memory can be made to a medical or educational .

The family thanks the residents and staff of Heritage Estates for helping Herb feel at home for these last 5 ½ years, the wonderful caregivers who lovingly tended Herb over the last several months and Hope Hospice who provided medical and emotional support.





