Herbert William Foley
March 21, 1920 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Pinole, CA
Herb was born on March 21,1920 to parents Josephine M. Foley and George Henry Foley in Oakland, California. Herb passed away peacefully in Concord, California at Montecito Assisted Living at the age of 100.
Herb's death was predeceased by his wife Norma W. Foley, brother Robert J. Foley, sister Phyllis M. Turner, son William R. Foley, daughter Barbara A. Berger and granddaughter Lisa Foley. Herb is survived by son, James A. Foley, daughter in law, Diann Foley, daughter, Janet L. Foley, son in law, Horace W. Williams, daughter, Carole J. Foley-Stewart and son in law, Pat Stewart and daughter in law, Gale Foley. Herb is survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Tiefenbach, Sharon Rocha, Ardin Sui Berger, Jason Berger and Nathan Berger. Herb is survived by his great grandchildren, Madeline Rocha and Ellie Rocha.
Herb was married on September 7, 1941 to Norma Winifred Simmons in Berkeley, California.
Herb attended Marin elementary school, Albany high school and U.C. Berkeley College. Herb worked from the time he was 7. He was employed at Vaughn's Men Shop in Berkeley for 5 years. Herb served in the U.S. Army from 10/21/42 to 9/14/45. Herb was in charge of 80 personnel for duties of a training aids department to standardize all phases of training conducted by the Western Flying Training Command. After the war Herb opened Foley and Bonny Men's Wear in June of 1946 with partner Clarence Buonaccorsi. They opened a second store in June of 1950 in Berkeley California and a third store in the El Cerrito Plaza in 1960. Herb was raised in Albany, California. He raised his family in Lafayette, California. Herb enjoyed tennis and golf throughout the years. He was an avid swimmer, runner and walker. Herb spent over 30 years with his loving partner Jane Nakamura. He will truly be missed.
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there. I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow.
I am the diamond glints on snow.
I am the sunlight on ripened grain.
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry;
I am not there. I did not die.
~Mary Elizabeth Frye~
Herb was Loving, Loyal, Generous and Strong.
Herb's preferred charity is Wounded Warrior Project
Herb's preferred charity is Wounded Warrior Project