East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hermene Indig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hermene Indig


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hermene Indig Obituary
Hermene Indig
Nov. 13, 1931 - Oct. 30, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Hermene Louise Indig [Guritz] died October 30, 2019, age 87, after a period of health problems.
"I lost the dearest, sweetest person in my life. My love for Louise was all the years of our 61 year marriage, and I will love her forever." – Maurice Indig
She was longtime Fremont resident since 1971; since 2017 she lived at Aegis Assisted Living in So SF, where she passed away peacefully. Born November 13, 1931 in Jackson, MN the 3rd of 4 sisters, she met her husband Maurice at Iowa State College, lived briefly in Indiana, then Schenectady NY, before sunny California. She was a devoted wife to Maurice and mother to Bob and Steve. After studying accounting, she was a clerk at Fremont Unified School District office. She and Maurice travelled the world, and fulfilled their love for nature and hiking. Everyone loved Louise, who was always cheerful with a sweet personality.
In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by her sisters Ruth Anderson and Sandra Walton, her granddaughter Kai, her daughters-in-law Anna Suarez and Anna Indig, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to services on Monday, November 4, 3pm, at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to or Planned Parenthood.


View the online memorial for Hermene Indig
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hermene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -