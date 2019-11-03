|
Hermene Indig
Nov. 13, 1931 - Oct. 30, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Hermene Louise Indig [Guritz] died October 30, 2019, age 87, after a period of health problems.
"I lost the dearest, sweetest person in my life. My love for Louise was all the years of our 61 year marriage, and I will love her forever." – Maurice Indig
She was longtime Fremont resident since 1971; since 2017 she lived at Aegis Assisted Living in So SF, where she passed away peacefully. Born November 13, 1931 in Jackson, MN the 3rd of 4 sisters, she met her husband Maurice at Iowa State College, lived briefly in Indiana, then Schenectady NY, before sunny California. She was a devoted wife to Maurice and mother to Bob and Steve. After studying accounting, she was a clerk at Fremont Unified School District office. She and Maurice travelled the world, and fulfilled their love for nature and hiking. Everyone loved Louise, who was always cheerful with a sweet personality.
In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by her sisters Ruth Anderson and Sandra Walton, her granddaughter Kai, her daughters-in-law Anna Suarez and Anna Indig, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Friends are invited to services on Monday, November 4, 3pm, at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd. in Fremont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to or Planned Parenthood.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019