Hilda F. Rodrigues

September 9, 1929 - April 21, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

On the evening of April 21, 2019, with her loving family by her side, Hilda F. Rodrigues (Farihna) of San Leandro went to be with the Lord, at age 89. Hilda was known and loved by many. She was a devoted daughter and wife, loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, godmother and friend. Hilda was preceded in death by her beloved husband Manuel Rodrigues, parents Francisco and Mary Farinha and sister Filomena Silva. She is survived by son Michael Rodrigues and Linda Sisson, daughter Julia Rodrigues, grandchildren Randey Cabral and Rachel Emswiler, Christina and Richard Lucia, Candace and Brad Rogers, David Rodrigues, Jennifer Sisson, Deborah and Chris Varner, great-grandchildren Randey Cabral II, Eli Rogers, Sebastian Cabral, Jaxsyn Lucia, Jaidyn Lucia and Audrey Varner. She is also survived by her sisters Mary Andrade, Conceicão Farinha, Lucinda Vargas, Encarncão Torres, Gabriella Grice, Cecilia Sarmiento and brother Manuel Farinha and many other family members. Hilda was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on September 9, 1929. She then immigrated to Madeira with her parents and older sister. She later returned to the United States. She enjoyed her time working at Sunshine Biscuits in Oakland, CA. Once she started her family she dedicated her time to care for her children and husband. Her family was her world. When Hilda cooked, she cooked with love. She never wrote down her recipes and never measured out her ingredients. She knew just what to do. She loved watching old western movies with her husband, crocheting, eating her sweets and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.Visitations will be Thursday May 2, 2019 from 12 noon to 8 P.M. with Rosary/Vigil service at 6:30 P.M. at Santos-Robinson Mortuary 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday May 3, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Assumption Church 1100 Fulton's Ave. San Leandro. Immediately following, procession to Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 26320 Mission Blvd. Hayward. In Leu of of flowers please make donations to Breast Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Society.





View the online memorial for Hilda F. Rodrigues Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary