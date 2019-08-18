|
Hilda J. Dewey
Sept. 25, 1923 - Aug. 12, 2019
Former Resident of Kensington
Hilda Dewey passed away on Aug. 12, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of the late Josephine and Dan Cima and was married for 50 years to the late Donald M. Dewey. Hilda was a native of Richmond and a longtime resident of Kensington. She graduated from Armstrong College in Berkeley and was the personnel office manager of the US Dept. of Agriculture Western Regional Research Center in Albany for 34 years. Childrens' Hospital of Oakland was dear to her heart and she was a member of the Acorn Branch. Hilda loved music and travel and, at almost 96 years of age, she was one of the last members of a group of life-long friends who all graduated from Richmond High. She remained in contact with her relatives in Italy for all of her long life. She will be missed by her friends in Kensington and especially by the Jerry and Doris Alexander family, who considered her an honorary member. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 AM at Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary-Civic Center Chapel, 455 24th St., Richmond, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 18, 2019