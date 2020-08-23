Hilda Jardin DuarteFeb. 25, 1933 - Aug. 5, 2020Pollock Pines, CAIt's with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Hilda Jardin Duarte. Hilda, 87, passed peacefully to be with the Lord on August 5, 2020, with her children and grandchildren by her side. She touched many lives with her caring, fun, and loving ways.Hilda was born in Newark, New Jersey to Joao Sousa and Maria Encarnacao Jardin both from Madeira, Portugal. After living in Newark, NJ, and New Bedford, MA her family moved to Oakland, CA. In 1955 Hilda married Jose Almeida Duarte, and after 52 years of marriage Jose passed away in 2007. Jose and Hilda raised their family in Castro Valley, CA, and in 1985 retired and moved to Pollock Pines, CA.Hilda began her career with Kaiser Aerospace in Oakland, CA, working for many of their companies. After 34 years of service, she retired from Kaiser Industries. Hilda enjoyed working and meeting new people. In 1997, Hilda started working at High Hill Ranch in Camino, CA during Apple Hills Season until just a few years ago.Hilda cherished and loved her family and friends dearly and welcomed all into her home. She especially loved to entertain, cook, and make sure everyone was fed. Hilda loved her Portuguese heritage and throughout the years was involved and a member of the Portuguese Luso American Society, I.D.E.S, U.P.P.E.C, and S.P.R.S.I fraternal organizations. Hilda loved her travels abroad, but especially enjoyed her vacations to Portugal with the family.Hilda is survived by her children: Anthony Duarte (Kalina), Edward Duarte, Kathleen Angeja (Steve), grandchildren: Justin, Christina, Krystal, Jacqueline, and great-grandchildren: Colten, Tristen, Jacob, and Jaxon. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and her special "familia" from Brazil and New Jersey. Hilda will always be our beautiful mom, Vova, Tia, and friend! She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a Private graveside service at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.