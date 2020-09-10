Hiram Orlando G. DolojanAug. 4, 1930 - Aug. 29, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAHiram Orlando G. Dolojan, at the age 90 years, passed away on August 29, 2020. Born in the Philippines on August 04, 1930, the second son to Vice Governor Gregorio Dolojan and Pampela Garcia Dolojan. His older brother, Gregorio Dolojan Jr. is retired in the Philippines. Amor Dolojan and his younger brother Jorge Dolojan preceded him in their passing. He graduated with a degree in law in the Philippines in 1956. He and his family moved to the US and has lived in Pittsburg since 1967. He is survived by his wife Flora, Orlando Jr., wife Sonia (Gearhart) and grandson Hiram III, youngest son D'Leon (King) and wife Sonia (Becerra), grandchildren Micaela, Keiana and Dailon. Donovan, the eldest son died in 2016 and is survived by his wife Anna and granddaughter Maya.A founding member of Seamodal Transport Corp. in 1977 and remained Director of FMSales Operations until his retirement. He created deep and lasting friendship in his over 30 years of travel to Japan and other US facilities. His colleagues and friends in Japan still refer to him fondly as "OD-San".Orlando's long list of community service includes being elected to the Los Medanos Hospital Board and was a longtime Pittsburg Planning Commission member. An active member of the Fil-American of Pittsburg since 1967. He served multiple tenures as President, he led the effort to buy a permanent home for the Fil-American.Sir Knight Hiram Orlando Dolojan, was a member of the Mason of Pittsburg Lodge No. 429 and was bestowed the highest honor, The Hiram Award. He was initiated in the Order of the Amaranth at Black Diamond Court No. 165, Pittsburg in 2004.A celebration of Orlando's life will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. C-19 protocols are in place.Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass at 12:00pm at Church of the Good Shepherd in the Spiritual Garden. Committal services following at Oak View Memorial Park in Antioch.