Hisako Ishida EzzardMay 1930 - August 2020Resident of Kensington, CAHisako was born in Japan where she met U.S. Army Officer Richard "Dick" Ezzard. They married in Kobe, Japan in 1955. Dicks's military career took them to many countries including Germany and various cities around the United States. She enjoyed the challenges of being a military wife.When Dick retired as an Army Major in the 1970s, they moved to San Francisco. Eventually, they found their dream home in Kensington with a magnificent view of San Francisco Bay.Hisako was an exceptional seamstress, potter and cook. She also enjoyed gardening, hosting parties and lively games of bridge with their many friends. She was a longtime member of Sakura Kai in El Cerrito, where she participated in a variety of Japanese cultural activities. Hisako often traveled back to Japan to visit her family.Her husband Dick passed away in 2013. Hisako is survived by Dick's brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews in Japan and the United States.Her generous and loving spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Hisako will be interred alongside her husband at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.