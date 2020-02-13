|
H.M. "Mike" Sumner
1922-2020
Walnut Creek
Mike grew up in rural Alabama in a home without running water, electricity or windows, and he became a successful businessman who ran trucking firms, oversaw cattle ranches and managed investments until he retired in 2017 at age 95.
He was the fifth of six children, and he outlived his two sisters and three brothers. As a boy, Mike helped on the family farm and had a paper route. He was known then by his first name, Horace, a name used now only by his Alabama relatives.
Like many of his generation, World War II changed the course of his life. He was working for a coal company when he enlisted in the Navy following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He trained as an aviation ordnanceman at the Naval Air Station in Vero Beach, Florida, where he was injured. The Navy sent him to Oak Knoll Naval Hospital in Oakland for back surgery, and Mike became a Californian.
He used the GI Bill to earn a business degree from Armstrong College in Berkeley. He was working for a trucking firm when he met Adah, and they married in 1955. The family lived in Oakland, San Leandro, Pinole, Antioch and Martinez before he and Adah moved to Walnut Creek in 2018.
Mike held leadership positions in several organizations: the YMCA's Y-Indian Guides program, the Foresters, First Christian Church in Antioch and Lafayette Christian Church.
During his off hours, he enjoyed watching sports, tending to the yard, fishing and hunting until he lost his eyesight, and spending time with friends and family. He loved attending his sons' football and baseball games.
He continued working full time after losing much of his eyesight in 1988 with Adah at his side to help him.
He lost his North Star when Adah passed in December, and he began declining rapidly due to metastatic prostate cancer. He died January 3, 2020.
He is survived by daughter Sue and son-in-law Scott; son Tim; son Tom and daughter-in-law Brenda; and five grandchildren: Ben, Meg, Phoebe, McLeod and Aldair.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Lafayette Christian Church, 584 Glenside Drive in Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Christian Church endowment fund or to the charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020