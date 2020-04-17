|
|
Holly Parks
January 11, 1966 - March 31, 2020
Alameda, Ca
Born in Decatur, Al. and died in Rockville, Md. Resident of Alameda, Ca since 2006. She previously lived in Pawtucket, RI, Boston, Ma, New Orleans, La, Montego Bay, Jamaica and Birmingham, Al. She was predeceased by her parents, John D Parks, Jr and Lynn Parks. She is survived by her brother, John D Parks, III and his wife Lisa of Tualatin, Or. She fought a determined year-long battle with lung cancer and kept her strong will and beautiful smile to her very last days.
Holly served as a US federal merit systems judge for 6 years in San Francisco, Ca until her passing. Prior to serving as a judge she was a US attorney in the Department of Health and Human Services serving the Native American medical community where she served from 2006 until 2014. From 1998 until 2006 she worked in the Massachusetts attorney generals office, State Appeals Court and in private law practice.
Holly received her J.D. from Northeastern School of Law in 2000. She earned a Masters of Social Work at Tulane University in 1989. She was awarded a Bachelors of Science in Psychology from University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1988. She was a 1984 graduate of Mountain Brook High School, Al.
Holly was special soul with a love of adventure and travel. Her travels took her to Olympic Games across the globe, African safaris, Asian jungles, the Arctic Circle, the Galapagos Islands and snorkeling at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. As she roamed the world, she indulged in the local cuisine with passion and creating friendships at every stop. She was an avid gardener, reader and patron of the arts. She was a devoted life-long Auburn fan, always eager to shout a loud War Eagle!
A celebration of her life will be held later this year when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please consider at donation to either Northeastern University School of Law at https://www.northeastern.edu/law/giving/ways.html in the memory of Holly Parks or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at https://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org/.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2020