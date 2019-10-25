Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Honey Kohles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Honey Kohles


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Honey Kohles Obituary
Honey Kohles
Mar. 22, 1921 - Sept. 19, 2019
Danville
Honey Kohles passed away peacefully in Danville on Sept. 19, 2019. She was 98 years young. Survived by daughters Linda Kohles (Michael Koslosky), Bunny Ghilardi (Jack), and Jeannie Kohles (Steve Ponce) and sons Buck (Karen Sweetser) and Rick Kohles, 13 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Francis, daughter K Bauer (Hal), son Thomas (Noemi Soto) and granddaughter Tristan. Honey was well loved by all who knew her. She was the ultimate "gerfneck", her favorite word.


View the online memorial for Honey Kohles
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Honey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.