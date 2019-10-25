|
Honey Kohles
Mar. 22, 1921 - Sept. 19, 2019
Danville
Honey Kohles passed away peacefully in Danville on Sept. 19, 2019. She was 98 years young. Survived by daughters Linda Kohles (Michael Koslosky), Bunny Ghilardi (Jack), and Jeannie Kohles (Steve Ponce) and sons Buck (Karen Sweetser) and Rick Kohles, 13 Grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Francis, daughter K Bauer (Hal), son Thomas (Noemi Soto) and granddaughter Tristan. Honey was well loved by all who knew her. She was the ultimate "gerfneck", her favorite word.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2019