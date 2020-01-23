|
Hope Cuny
Dublin, CA
Hope Cuny passed away on January 8, 2020. She was born in San Francisco on October 1, 1932 along with her twin sister Holly Anderson. The sisters moved with their family to Berkeley where Hope attended and graduated from Berkeley High School. Early on, Hope developed a love for figure skating at Berkeley Iceland where she was a rising star skating for the St. Moritz Skating Club. She developed lifelong friends and she became an instructor teaching competitive skaters. During that time, she met the love of her life, F.B. "Chuck" Cuny, also from Berkeley, and they were married on April 4, 1952. Shortly after having their first child, Lyn, they moved to Lafayette where they lived for 20 plus years raising two more children, Steve and Lee-Ann. Hope and Chuck eventually moved to Martinez after retirement.
Hope continued with her skating instruction originally at the Walnut Creek Ice Rink and then Sun Valley Ice Arena until it closed in the early 90's. She was loved by all her pupils and their families and had many skaters win competitions along the way. Later Hope was a bank teller for Lamorinda Bank and Civic Bank in the Rossmoor Shopping Center before retiring. She spent most of her free time following the lives of her children and her grandchildren with all of their sports and other activities. You could always count on Hope and Chuck attending the all the events, and were especially known for their Family Christmas dinners where everyone would play Charades following a great meal.
In her later years, Hope discovered Bocce in Martinez and her competitive instincts kicked in as she joined multiple teams and made cherished friends along the way. Those friends were still enjoying lunches with Hope until her last days after she could no longer play. She stayed active after her husband Chuck passed away on 11/18/2016 and eventually downsized to Dublin, closer to her daughter Lyn and granddaughter Kelly. Right up until the end, she fully participated in the activities of her three grandkids and four great grandkids. She was beloved by all those that knew her and she will be missed by countless family friends and relatives.
Hope was proceeded in death by her husband Chuck, her brothers Robert and Edwin Anderson and her twin sister Holly Anderson-Becklund. She is survived by her daughters Lyn Daszko (Gene) of Dublin and Lee-Ann Cimino (Chuck) of Prunedale and her son Steve Cuny (Jean Timken) of Lafayette. She is also survived by her granddaughters Kelly Wilson (Brad) of Dublin, Ashley Burgdorf (Brandon) of Davis and Blair Cuny of San Francisco and four great grandchildren.
Hope's service will be handled by the Neptune Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Kaiser Hospice in Hope's name. Rest in peace Hope, you will be missed!
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020