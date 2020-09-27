Hope RamponiMay 11, 1923 - September 12, 2020Resident of Oakland, CAHope (Esperanza Rangel) Ramponi passed away September 12, 2020. She was 97 years old. Hope was born in Merced Falls, CA to Jose and Teresa Rangel, one of eight children. She moved to the Bay Area in the 1940's with her family and lived in Oakland for over 60 years.She was a devoted wife and mother and later in life loved to take care of her grandchildren. Hope enjoyed the company of her large extended family and friends and looked forward to the annual family vacation to Lake Tahoe where she could also enjoy one of her favorite past times - playing the slot machines. She hosted many family get-togethers that included annual Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Eve tamales.Hope is preceded in death by husband Rico and siblings Amparo Juarez, Terry Kaufmann, Raoul Rangel, Nick Rangel, daughter Mary Chambers, grandson James Lapin and other beloved in-laws.She is survived by her children Albert (Jane) and Teresa Llamas (John) and grandchildren Jeff, Madelyn, Andrew and Samantha as well as sisters Rachel Gallagher, Virginia LaFaille (Al), Jean McArthur (Doug), and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.Hope was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and until the coronavirus pandemic could always be found at Saturday evening mass.A private interment at St Mary's Cemetery in Oakland will be held with the anticipation of celebrating Hope's full life at a memorial gathering some time next year.