Hope Vita Hofmann

Jan. 4, 1925 - April 23, 2019

Napa

Hope Vita Hofmann - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family & friends.

Hope was born in Oakland to Harry Hofmann and Vita Tillie Leone Hofmann. Hope graduated from Oakdale High School and Armstrong Business College. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Kenneth Hofmann and her niece Linda Carol Hofmann. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jean Hofmann, nieces Lisa Hofmann Morgan and Vita Lori Hofmann, five great-nieces Vita and Amanda Sechrest, Alexie Shurtz, Gabriella and Sophia Seeno and three great-nephews Dominic Seeno, Kenny & Anthony Shurtz, and dear first cousins Angela Cognato and Jay Leone.

Hope loved golf, travel, a good drink and great jokes. She previously resided in Walnut Creek and moved full-time to Silverado Country Club in Napa 40 years ago. She was the President of the Professional Women's Golf Club, where she formed lifelong friendships and enjoyed many golf & travel adventures.

At Hope's request there are no funeral services planned, a celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Tulocay Cemetery & Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.

https://www.tulocaycemetery.org/notices/Hope-Hofmann

Donations in Hope's memory: St. Perpetua Catholic School 3445 Hamlin Road – Lafayette, CA 94549

Tulocay

(707)252-4727





View the online memorial for Hope Vita Hofmann Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary