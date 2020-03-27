|
Horace Benjamin Hampton
Resident of Oakland
Horace Benjamin Hampton was born on August 12, 1944, in Gulfport, Mississippi to Louis and Lillie Hampton. He passed away on March 13, 2020 in Oakland, CA. He was educated in the Richmond Public Schools and employed with the West Contra Costa Unified School District for 21 years before retiring in 2015. Horace Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillie Hampton; brothers, Louis Hampton, Jr., Joe Hampton, and Willie Hampton; and sisters, Laetitia Wilson and Lillie Hampton. Horace leaves to mourn, brothers, Carl Hampton and Charles Hampton of Richmond, CA, and Donald Hampton of Hercules, CA, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2020