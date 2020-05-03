Horace "Ray" Enea
1932 - 2020
Horace "Ray" Enea
July 16, 1932 - April 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Horace "Ray" Enea born on 7/16/32 in Pittsburg,CA to Tony & Rose Enea, longtime Pittsburg residents.
Ray attended Pittsburg schools & then he went to San Jose State & earned a B.A. in education in1955.
He received notice to report for military service in January 1956. He served for a time in Japan.
After the Army he returned home & started teaching again. He taught school for 32 years.
Upon retiring from teaching he served the Lord by going to juvenile halls, jails, prisons, & rehab places for 20 years. He brought the love of Jesus to all he met. He was called "Papa" Ray & was truly loved by all!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony & Rose Enea, his sister, Jerry Rosselli & Joe Enea (1/10/20)
He is survived by many Rosselli nieces & nephews, his cousin Mary Ann Billeci and cousins from the Troia family.
We will miss Joe & Ray & all the love & laughter they brought to all who knew them!
Future service at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel will be announced.


View the online memorial for Horace "Ray" Enea



Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May our Lord Jesus Christ be with You and Always
To the family of Ray Enea my Deepest Condolences to a great man and friend who always had that great smile and a true heart for everyone, he was one of kind he will be truly Miss
Rest In Peace dear Friend

With a Sad Heart,
Joseph & Family
J. Arroyo
Friend
