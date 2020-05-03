May our Lord Jesus Christ be with You and Always
To the family of Ray Enea my Deepest Condolences to a great man and friend who always had that great smile and a true heart for everyone, he was one of kind he will be truly Miss
Rest In Peace dear Friend
With a Sad Heart,
Joseph & Family
Horace "Ray" Enea
July 16, 1932 - April 24, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Horace "Ray" Enea born on 7/16/32 in Pittsburg,CA to Tony & Rose Enea, longtime Pittsburg residents.
Ray attended Pittsburg schools & then he went to San Jose State & earned a B.A. in education in1955.
He received notice to report for military service in January 1956. He served for a time in Japan.
After the Army he returned home & started teaching again. He taught school for 32 years.
Upon retiring from teaching he served the Lord by going to juvenile halls, jails, prisons, & rehab places for 20 years. He brought the love of Jesus to all he met. He was called "Papa" Ray & was truly loved by all!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony & Rose Enea, his sister, Jerry Rosselli & Joe Enea (1/10/20)
He is survived by many Rosselli nieces & nephews, his cousin Mary Ann Billeci and cousins from the Troia family.
We will miss Joe & Ray & all the love & laughter they brought to all who knew them!
Future service at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel will be announced.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.