Horace "Ray" EneaJuly 16, 1932 - April 24, 2020Resident of PittsburgHorace "Ray" Enea born on 7/16/32 in Pittsburg,CA to Tony & Rose Enea, longtime Pittsburg residents.Ray attended Pittsburg schools & then he went to San Jose State & earned a B.A. in education in1955.He received notice to report for military service in January 1956. He served for a time in Japan.After the Army he returned home & started teaching again. He taught school for 32 years.Upon retiring from teaching he served the Lord by going to juvenile halls, jails, prisons, & rehab places for 20 years. He brought the love of Jesus to all he met. He was called "Papa" Ray & was truly loved by all!He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony & Rose Enea, his sister, Jerry Rosselli & Joe Enea (1/10/20)He is survived by many Rosselli nieces & nephews, his cousin Mary Ann Billeci and cousins from the Troia family.We will miss Joe & Ray & all the love & laughter they brought to all who knew them!Future service at Pittsburg Funeral Chapel will be announced.