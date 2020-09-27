Howard Branson Jameson, Jr.July 1, 1937 - September 14, 2020Resident of Martinez, CAHoward was the son of Edna Jameson and Howard Jameson. He was known as Jamie by old time family and friends. Howard had a wonderful childhood growing up in Martinez. After graduating from Alhambra he joined the U.S. Army, graduated from U.C. Berkeley and Hastings College of the Law. He was a partner in the law firm of Dolgin, Kully and Jameson and then a sole practitioner for several years before he joined the Alternate Defender Office in Contra Costa County where he specialized in criminal defense work. He loved working with his colleagues there and at the Criminal Conflict Program, which he joined after his retirement.Howard's great joy in life was being with his family. He also enjoyed backpacking in Yosemite and Kings Canyon with the same group of men for 39 years. He had a great camaraderie with them. However, his first love was traveling with his wife, Linda, the love of his life. They had wonderful adventures together and saw a good part of the world.He is survived by his wife, Linda Jameson, sons Benjamin Wheeler Jameson, Will Branson Jameson, daughters Erin Elstob (Mark), Kathleen Cutright (Richard), grandsons, Winston Elstob, Holden Elstob and Beau Cutright, granddaughter, Sara Cutright and dog Butler. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Marsh of Monterey and nieces and nephews.