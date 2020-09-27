1/1
Howard Branson Jameson Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Branson Jameson, Jr.
July 1, 1937 - September 14, 2020
Resident of Martinez, CA
Howard was the son of Edna Jameson and Howard Jameson. He was known as Jamie by old time family and friends. Howard had a wonderful childhood growing up in Martinez. After graduating from Alhambra he joined the U.S. Army, graduated from U.C. Berkeley and Hastings College of the Law. He was a partner in the law firm of Dolgin, Kully and Jameson and then a sole practitioner for several years before he joined the Alternate Defender Office in Contra Costa County where he specialized in criminal defense work. He loved working with his colleagues there and at the Criminal Conflict Program, which he joined after his retirement.
Howard's great joy in life was being with his family. He also enjoyed backpacking in Yosemite and Kings Canyon with the same group of men for 39 years. He had a great camaraderie with them. However, his first love was traveling with his wife, Linda, the love of his life. They had wonderful adventures together and saw a good part of the world.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jameson, sons Benjamin Wheeler Jameson, Will Branson Jameson, daughters Erin Elstob (Mark), Kathleen Cutright (Richard), grandsons, Winston Elstob, Holden Elstob and Beau Cutright, granddaughter, Sara Cutright and dog Butler. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Marsh of Monterey and nieces and nephews.


View the online memorial for Howard Branson Jameson, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved