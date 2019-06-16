Howard Cogswell Rogers

April 14, 1932 - June 6, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Howard Cogswell Rogers passed away last Thursday from several medical conditions of aging. He lived a full life focused on work to support his family and surrounding himself with a wonderful diversity of good friends and colleagues.

Howard was born in Stratford, CT. His Father and Mother (Wentworth and Vera Rogers) moved their family (including older sister Margaret and old brother Bob) to Long Beach, CA early in his life. After graduating at Woodrow Wilson High, he enlisted in the Air Force, and served four years, primarily in Germany in the Electronics division. Upon his return, he came home to Southern California and earned a BS in Business Administration from UCLA.

Howard had a wide range of work skills. He studied architecture, had an artist's touch and Manager's feel for leadership. He earned his Certificate in Accounting, worked at Disney Studios, with his wife Pat, was an early employee at United Financial and moved his family to Northern California for his role as Controller at First Nationwide Bank. He retired from banking in the 90's and loved his 20+ years of working at H&R Block, finally truly retiring at the age of 84.

While beginning his career and living in North Hollywood, Howard met the love of his life, Patricia L Bowers. They were married in 1960 and celebrated 46 years of marriage until the passing of dear Pat. Together they raised four boys (John, Michael, Timothy and Mark), starting in Encino, CA and finishing in their Walnut Creek Northgate area home of 43 years.

Howard is survived by Michael's family (wife Kim, and sons Jack and Nick) of Moraga, Tim's family (wife Jenny and daughters Leela and Abby) of Jackson, WY, Mark Rogers of Walnut Creek, CA and extended members of The Rogers, Bowers, O'Connor, Repstad and Minor families throughout the country.

Howard will rest in peace with Patricia and son John at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, CA. The family will be having a burial ceremony on June 21, followed by a private friends and family gathering for a Celebration of Life at his beloved home in Walnut Creek.





View the online memorial for Howard Cogswell Rogers Published in East Bay Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary