Howard Dudley
Sept. 27, 1928 - Mar. 17, 2019
Concord
Howard Parker Dudley was born to Albert & Pearl Dudley in San Francisco. At age 10 he moved to Concord and was later a graduate of Mt. Diablo High School. He started working at Shell Oil Refinery at the age of 18, retiring 39 years later. For 11 years, he volunteered as a CCC Sheriff Reserve. After his retirement, Howard moved to Grass Valley which included traveling & RVing throughout the US, British Isles and Europe, including eight cruises. For 20 years he was active in the Lodi Senior Bells RV group. Survived by his wife of 66 years, Eunice, children: Paula (Mike), Tom (Elisa), June (Steve), Nancy (Ed) and Ken (Dina). Nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019