Howard Elliott MasonMarch 5, 1956 - Sept. 3, 2019Resident of Castro ValleyHoward, a Canyon High grad, passed at 63. Last of his family who were Bill, VP at IIW, and "Fritz" & Harry, of Stonehurst Iron Works (SIW) - steel/mining industrialist known as irascible negotiators and incessant machinists from Germany making Liberty Ship parts, tanks for nuclear energy, and hot-forming of SF's cable car rails. Clients were SLAC, Sandia, Kaiser, Standard Trailer & IH.He was a machinist and machine programmer in defense systems at Lockheed and FMC in San Jose, but most enjoyed machining parts for USA 's Olympic bobsled. Later at Kaiser he was injured. Repairing a hopper with a screw conveyor, a foreman powered the tool with Howard inside. Howard credited having his 18-inch wrench to jam the works for saving his life. He was a tinkerer – making devices and operating systems. Keen on ecology, Howard had glass/plastics recyclers use SIW lots for a tiny rent.Howard once lived at Dale Dr. in San Jose, but recently, on Alana Rd in CV. He was a Director of M&M Buchanan Mine. In 2019 he started M&M R.A.M, LLC.Howard had a volatile relationship with his father, Harry, who passed Oct. 2018 at 106. Acrimony arose from the 1960's death of Howard's brother at SIW. His parents divorced and as a senior at Canyon High he was living on his own. He enjoyed budget travel in the Far East and the drive from Charleston to the Keys and sleeping under stars.Howard's friends remember former firefighter Victor Cuevas for his help, the cancer services of Eden Valley, and the staff at Baywood Ct. Howard's estate rep. is TJ Meagher, Esq (SBN 212000) at 131 Camino Alto D-4, Mill Valley, CA 94941. Howard had no children and did not marry and was preceded in death by his brother, father, uncles, first cousins, and his mother Madeline H. Mason. He is survived by his close friends Jack Henson and Pat Chandler and associates Thomas, James II, Dai and James Meagher, Sr.Oceanview Cremations - Mission Blvd in Hayward