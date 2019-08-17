|
Howard "Bob" Geister
March 28, 1926 ~ August 14, 2019
Resident of Hayward, California
Bob was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on March 28, 1926, Easter Sunday, to Glen Geister and Belva Myrtle Armstrong.
Bob's twin brother was Hale Boots Geister (deceased) and his younger brother was Dean Lee Geister (deceased). The family was raised in Nebraska during the struggles of the Great Depression.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy (Pacific) from 1944-1946 and later pursued a career in education.
In 1964 he was granted a Fulbright teacher exchange scholarship and spent one year in England where he met and later married Patricia Devine, daughter of Patrick McGhee Devine and Eileen Fleming Devine.
Bob is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Amanda Baciarelli (Marco), daughter Christine Philpot, son Kurt Geister, and grandchildren, Zachary Philpot and Michele Flores as well as extended family members.
Bob is also survived by brother-in-law John Devine (Janice) and was pre-deceased by brother-in-law Patrick Devine (Joe).
May Bob rest in peace.
A mass in his memory will be celebrated on Friday, August 23rd, at 12:30pm at St. Clement Parish, 790 Calhoun St., Hayward, CA 94544.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 17, 2019