Howard Talbot Buckley, MD, FACC
June 23, 1935 - July 5, 2020
New Braunfels, TX
Howard Talbot Buckley. His childhood years were lived in Ridgewood, NJ, and he received his degree from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY. Prior to attending medical school he was a pilot, a sailor, and a European traveler.
At age 28, he began his medical education at Temple University School of Medicine where he graduated with high honors and was a life member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
His post graduate medical training was completed at Stanford University Hospital and University of California San Francisco. After completing his Stanford Fellowship, he began his cardiology practice in Fremont, CA. He established and co-directed the first cardiac catheterization lab at Washington Hospital and was also co-director of the coronary and intensive care units.
He was a long time resident of Palomares Canyon and enjoyed life on his beloved ranch. In addition, he loved big band music.
He is survived by his sons Scott (Allyson) and Todd (Cheryl), six grandchildren, and his spouse, Carolyn. He was affectionately called "Captain" by his family and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association
would be appreciated. Services will be private.