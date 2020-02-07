Home

Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Veteran's Memorial
301 Main Street
Pleasanton, CA
Howard W. Neely


1932 - 2020
Howard W. Neely Obituary
Howard W. Neely
May 8 1932-Dec. 5, 2019
Pleasanton
53 year Pleasanton resident, Howard W. Neely passed away on December 5, 2019 in his Arroyo Grande residence with family at his side. He is survived by his wife Kathleen of 48 years, five daughters, thirteen grandchildren & twelve great-grandchildren.
Please join us in honoring his life on Sunday, Feb 16th at 2pm at the Veteran's Memorial on 301 Main Street in Pleasanton. Tree dedication will take place at 7:30 am on Feb. 16th at Shadow Cliffs Regional Park.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020
