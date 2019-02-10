Hugh Croce

Sept. 5, 1939 - Jan. 27, 2019

Marshall, MI

Hugh E. Croce of Marshall, MI passed away on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Borgess hospital in Kalamazoo, MI.

Born September 5th, 1939 in Oakland, CA. He was the son of Hugh A. and Lucile Croce.

Mr. Croce attended St. Mary's College, Brigham Young University and Oakland City College. He worked for 20 years at Greyhound Bus Lines in San Francisco as an Offset Press Operator and 15 years for Chevron as an Emboss/Insert Operator. At Greyhound, he was a senior member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, holding roles as President/Business Agent, Executive Board Member and Financial Secretary and would continue his passion for organized labor the rest of his life. Mr. Croce's passion was trivia and he is a member of the Trivia Hall of Fame in Boulder, CO. He loved traveling and spoke Norwegian, Swedish and Danish. It would be remiss to not recognize his lifelong passion for thrift stores, bargain hunting and making a dollar go farther than anyone else.

He is survived by sons Kjell and his wife Michelle of Marshall and Bjorn and his wife Megan of Portland, OR. Also surviving him are his two granddaughters Josephine and Gabriella and two grandsons Boden and Leo, his sister Cynthia Iverson and her husband Jon, niece Ginevra Iverson and nephew Matthew Iverson-Comelo. He treasured his family and felt great joy in his grandchildren

Private services will be held at a later date.

Donations in his name can be made to: Goodwill Industries International, Inc., 15810 Indianola Drive, Rockville, MD 20855 or via their website goodwill.org. In lieu of money, donations always welcome at your local Goodwill location.





