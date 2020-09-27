Hugo (Mike) S. CarzinoApril 20, 1928 - September 23, 2020Resident of Concord, CAConcord - Hugo (Mike) S. Carzino, 92, passed away from Alzheimer's disease on September 23, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1928, in Concord, CA, and was the son of Frank and Cecilia Carzino. His father, Frank, after immigrating from Italy to San Francisco in 1906 (4 months before the earthquake), had done many jobs, when he moved to Concord in 1913, where he had the Concord-Clayton mail run from 1918-1922, until he was able to buy land and began farming on Myrtle Drive and Kirker Pass Rd., where Mike was born and raised.Mike was an entrepreneur, like his Dad, and after finishing Mt. Diablo High School, in 1946, he owned Four Corners Signal Service gas station on Monument Blvd., for 10 years; then owned Dana Liquors on Concord Blvd., for 20 years, and then in 1984, began Grand Slam Baseball-Softball batting cages, indoors on Commerce Ave., before moving outdoors with the City of Concord at Willow Pass Park in 1994, Payless Batting Cages, which is still operating. He was a true Concord lover and promoter.He was a mentor to many young people with his love of baseball. He taught lessons, put on camps and coached on The Concord American Little League with his son, Jeff, whose baseball help from his Dad, still carries the highest batting average at Clayton Valley High School, where he graduated in 1990.He was an avid sportsman, loved to BBQ, bake focaccia and make gnocchi's, which he enjoyed with friends and was a great swing dancer. He was a true Renaissance man, who will be missed by his wife of 62 years, Janet, daughter, Lori, (Nick) son Jeff (Makani) and two beloved granddaughters Dylan Olivia and Phoenix. Until we meet again, Papa.For those wishing to pay their respects, private viewing will be available from 11am-2pm on Monday October 5th at Quimet Concord Funeral Chapel; 4125 Clayton Rd. Concord. Private family services will be held on Tuesday October 6th at Oakmont Cemetery in Lafayette.