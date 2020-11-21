Huong "Ly" Thi PremoAugust 3, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2020Resident of Walnut CreekHuong "Ly" Thi Premo passed away at her home on Nov. 3, 2020 in Walnut Creek, Ca. at the age of 75.Ly is survived by her husband Roy Thomas Premo Jr., daughters Jackie, Jeanine, son Robert, grandchildren Kenny, Danielle, Aaron, Terryn, Courtlyn, Rafe, Peyton, and her great grandchildren Megan, Colleen. She will be missed by her loving family.Ly was born on Aug 3, 1945, Saigon, Vietnam to Nguyen Van Pham and Nguyen Thi Huynh. Ly moved to the United States in 1972. Ly married her husband Roy on Jun 26, 1966. She worked as a manicurist over 40 years.Ly was cremated on November 11, 2020 at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel.