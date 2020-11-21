1/1
Huong Thi "Ly" Premo
1945 - 2020
Huong "Ly" Thi Premo
August 3, 1945 - Nov. 3, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Huong "Ly" Thi Premo passed away at her home on Nov. 3, 2020 in Walnut Creek, Ca. at the age of 75.
Ly is survived by her husband Roy Thomas Premo Jr., daughters Jackie, Jeanine, son Robert, grandchildren Kenny, Danielle, Aaron, Terryn, Courtlyn, Rafe, Peyton, and her great grandchildren Megan, Colleen. She will be missed by her loving family.
Ly was born on Aug 3, 1945, Saigon, Vietnam to Nguyen Van Pham and Nguyen Thi Huynh. Ly moved to the United States in 1972. Ly married her husband Roy on Jun 26, 1966. She worked as a manicurist over 40 years.
Ly was cremated on November 11, 2020 at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 18, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
