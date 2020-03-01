|
Hyram Paul Guess, Jr.
Jul. 20, 1941 - Feb. 14, 2020
Resident of Lafayette
Hyram "Paul" Guess, Jr. passed away after a valiant battle with vascular dementia. He touched many lives with his leadership, sense of humor and positive outlook on life.
Paul was born to Hyram Paul Guess, Sr. and Marguerite Venita (West) Guess in New London, CT, where his father was stationed at the US Navy Submarine Base. His father went missing-in-action on the USS Pompano in 1943, while Paul, his mother and sister, Jane, were living in Oakland, CA. He attended Claremont Junior High, Brown Military Academy in San Diego, and graduated from Oakland High School in 1959. While enrolled at Oakland City College, he worked at his uncle Joe Moore's Chevron gas station and honed his skills in high-quality customer service. He accepted a job at Richmond Wholesale Meat Co., where he worked for 59 years alongside his mentors and best friends, Vern and Jeanne Doellstedt. He traveled to Hawaii frequently for business and pleasure, and toured through Europe with family and friends. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis, coached his children's soccer teams, and went fishing and boating in Lake Tahoe. He developed a passion for the preservation of US Navy history and held the highest regard for all of those who serve their country in uniform. He was the beloved "Papa" to 6 grandchildren with whom he adored, and he delighted in watching them perform in their extracurricular activities.
Paul will be sorely missed by his wife of 58 years, Sheila Gallagher Guess; devoted sons, Don and John Guess, and daughter and son-in-law Margaret and Milo Terzich; and his 6 grandchildren, Connor, Samantha and Michelle Guess, and Ryan, Matthew and Lindsay Terzich. He is also survived by his sister, Jane Burkhart and nieces, Leeann Gilbert and Holly Gilthorpe. He was the nephew of James, Harry, and Virginia West, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Clayton Moore; and cousin to Maureen Hansen (Galen), Kathy Stafford, and Becky Moore. He was a loving brother-in-law to Mr. and Mrs. William M. Betts and family; Dr. and Mrs. Edwin Gazsi and family; and Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Gallagher and family. His leadership and loyalty will be missed by many friends including the Doellstedt family, employees at Richmond Wholesale Meat Co., and friends and employees at Kiahuna Plantations at Poipu, Kauai.
A memorial mass will be held with family and close friends at Santa Maria Catholic Church in Orinda, CA at 10:30 AM on March 20, 2020 followed by a Celebration of Life in Lafayette, CA.
If you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family has designated the following organizations: , PO Box 742030 Los Angeles, CA 90074-2030;
, 3675 Mt. Diablo Blvd #250, Lafayette, CA 94549; Pacific Fleet Submarine Memorial Association, 11 Arizona Memorial Drive, Honolulu, Hawaii 96818-3104;
Bay Area Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 1112, Richmond, CA, 94802-0112.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020