Ida B. Pound, Ph.D
June 25, 1924 - Jan.30, 2020
Concord
"May I Have Your Undivided Attention, Please…"
Ida was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on June 25, 1924 to Italian immigrant parents Louis Vitali and Nancy Albertini Vitali. She was the third of four children: an older sister (Jennie), brother (Fred) and a younger "baby" brother (Lou Vitali, Jr.) She grew up in the rich cultural stew of South Philadelphia. After graduation from the South Philadelphia High School for Girls, she went to work at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyards as a bookkeeper, intent on doing her part for the War Effort. There she met prospective flyboy Omar Stone and they became engaged. When he was subsequently transferred to the large Army Air Field in Santa Maria, California for additional pilot training, the two decided that she would join him there. Much to her family's dismay, she boarded a train to California. But there were no seats for civilians on the jammed trains – those were reserved for the troops. There was a War on, remember! So, for the entire five-day journey west Ida sat perched on her suitcase – contained within, her wedding dress, which she herself had designed and sewn. Omar and Ida were married by the Santa Maria base chaplain two days after her arrival. They would remain at this post until the end of the war. Post-War, the decision was made to remain in California so Omar could continue in his pilot training role. Not satisfied with simply keeping house, Ida took up flying lessons. These, however, were cut short by a persistent and debilitating propensity for airsickness – and the discovery that she was, in fact, pregnant. Daughter Donna was born in 1947.
Unfortunately, the marriage ended several years later. Ida fell back on her bookkeeping roots, and secured a position as office manager and bookkeeper/payroll clerk at Dreamland Bedding Co. in South San Francisco. There, Ida met the love of her life, Elmer "Randy" Pound, then General Manager of Dreamland Bedding. They married on January 31, 1954. The birth of second daughter, Melody, followed in 1955. When Randy got an offer in 1956 to rescue a failing bedding firm in the Pacific Northwest, they moved to Vancouver, BC. and Randy took over as general manager of the Restmore-Serta plant. Ida, Randy and the girls remained in Vancouver the next five years, and Ida soon threw herself into many community organizations and activities, from the Shriners, to the Opera Company Board, to the girls' schools, to men's tailoring classes, with much entertaining of visiting opera stars, business associates and a multitude of exuberant Shriners.
As the situation at Restmore-Serta stabilized and returned to profitability, another career opportunity came Randy's way: yet another turnaround challenge with a different bedding firm in Edmonton, Alberta. They decided to take it on and moved again. They remained a year in Edmonton, until a record-breaking severe winter and unsettling news about Randy's health changed everything. With the delayed Spring thaw came another decision: it was time to come home; back to California, and the Bay Area. In the Summer of 1962, Oakland, California became home. With his medical situation stable for the present, Randy easily secured another management position for yet another bedding manufacturer in Oakland.
In 1964, Ida made the decision to go back to school. She enrolled at Laney College, with a major in Fashion Arts and Design, and pursued her Associate in Arts degree. Sadly, over the next couple of years, Randy's health declined, and he ultimately succumbed to Leukemia in the late winter of 1966. The following Summer, Ida moved herself and her girls to Parkmerced in San Francisco. Reeling from grief, she nevertheless resolved to keep moving forward. A Bachelor's degree from San Francisco State was in her sights, now – but this time, in Education with an Accounting emphasis. She wanted to teach, and at the college level. Multitasking as always, she managed to also keep up with oldest daughter Donna as she commenced the Nursing Program at State, and budding adolescent Melody with her many academic and extracurricular pursuits.
During this time she hit on a Designated Subjects Credential as a way to get teaching - and earning a paycheck – sooner. This credential would give her credit for her years of practical experience working in Bookkeeping and Accounting, and allow her to teach – while still attending classes at State concurrently. With this credential in hand she landed a position at the John Adams Adult School at night, teaching Accounting – and never looked back. She rolled on to complete her Bachelors, then a Masters in Accounting and Education, and barreled headlong into a Doctoral Program at Fielding Institute. She completed her dissertation in 1975. Meanwhile she was continually teaching, moving on from John Adams to offering classes at Skyline College at night, then joining the faculty of College of Alameda when it opened in 1970, where she promptly took on a full teaching load.
In the space of ten short years, Ida, now known affectionately as Dr. Pound, had gone from full time wife and mother, to full time student and educator, then full time Educator. The role proved to be all-encompassing. She served as a student advisor, shepherding many along their journey to a four-year degree, or to employment, or simply navigating Life. She attacked the traditionally high attrition rate in Accounting courses by creating a tutoring program for Accounting students. To sell it to the always cash-strapped College Administration she made the program self-sustaining: she pulled prospective tutors from the ranks of her own best students, (including daughter Melody, now also a student of College of Alameda and following in her Mother's accounting footsteps), somehow getting them to commit to hours helping their fellow students – without pay. The tutoring program was a great success: attrition rates in all the accounting classes dropped, even among those students who were recent immigrants, and not primarily English speakers. For student teambuilding she held fundraisers for the tutoring program, and sponsored trips to conferences for student competitions and presentations – chaperoned by herself. Ida developed a network of community businesses who would work cooperatively with the College to hire students from the Accounting program. They could attend classes while actually working in the field, and be paid. Ida meanwhile served on the Faculty Senate, and fearlessly advocated for students, always promoting new and innovative ways for them to be successful and seeking to reduce barriers. She made sure the students always came first.
She never stopped being an educator -- on or off the clock. Her colleagues, her friends, former students, her daughters, her grandchildren and their unwitting friends – everyone was fair game for a "teaching moment." Retirement proved to be an elusive concept, and there were several failed attempts – but she was doing what she loved. And as long as her venerable Buick held out, she reasoned, why not? She often filled in, substituting for other faculty when called upon. Nearing 80, she gradually tapered off. All the pleasure reading she had denied herself through 30-plus academic years she embraced with relish; now there was time for the theater, concerts, the opera, and family.
This vivacious lady ("vim, vigor, and vitality" as she characterized herself, paraphrasing her family name and crediting her "Italian peasant stock" roots) will be sorely missed: we picture her dancing now with her brother Fred, and beloved husband Randy, her two favorite dance partners. Per sempre la danza, Mom!
She is survived by daughters Donna and Melody, daughter-in-law Rebecca, grandchildren Sheila, Nancy (and Spouse Tom), Natalie (and spouse Steph) and Sean; great-grandchildren Caedyn, Andy, Jaya, Xochitl, Sita, Kallie and Paxton, and a host of loyal friends, extended family, and former students.
No services were held, per Mom's request. A celebration of her life is anticipated to take place on or around her birthday in June. In the interim, feel free to raise a glass to another icon of the Greatest Generation, a long life well-lived!
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2020