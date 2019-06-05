Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cemetery
2540 Church Lane
San Pablo, CA
View Map
Ida Ferreira
Nov. 25, 1927 - May 29, 2019
Resident of Hercules
Ida passed away peacefully on Wed., May 29, 2019.
She is survived by her loving husband Jack of almost 68 years; daughters Nadine Trujillo (Wally) of Rodeo; Karen Larripa (Jim) of El Cerrito; Jackie Alvernaz (Mario) of Hercules; 9 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Friends and family are invited to the funeral service on Friday June 7, 2019 at 10am at St. Joseph Cemetery, 2540 Church Lane in San Pablo.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimers Research Foundation for dementia at 3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, Florida 34655 would be appreciated.


Published in East Bay Times from June 5 to June 6, 2019
