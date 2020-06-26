Ida Jurado
Ida Jurado
Oct. 23, 1914 – June 17, 2020
Resident of San Leandro
Ida Jurado left this world on June 17th at the tender young age of 105. She was a longtime resident of San Leandro and former Del Monte worker. She had a smile that would light up the room and loved spending time with her family and friends. Her feistiness always made us laugh and her sweetness brought smiles to our hearts. Independent and sharp, she could be seen driving the streets in her Dodge until the age of 103 and all you could see were her two hands and a bouffant hairdo above the steering wheel. Ida is survived by her grandson Brian, granddaughter-in-law Sandy, and her great-great grand dog Desmo (whom she adored as he adored her). She will deeply be missed and always loved.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29th at 11am at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 1051 Harder Rd., Hayward.


View the online memorial for Ida Jurado



Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
