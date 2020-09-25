Ida WheelerMay 8, 1915 - September 2, 2020Resident of San Leandro, CAOn September 2nd, Oakland's Montclair Village neighborhood lost a long time former resident, who died peacefully in San Leandro at the age of 105. Many neighbors knew Ida as the avid gardener who took meticulous care of her yard or the energetic nonagenarian who was often seen during her daily hikes along Skyline Drive. Although she generally shied away from large social gatherings, over the years, many of the area's residents got acquainted with Ida and found her genuinely eager to engage in conversations, listen to people, and spend time to know them. In these conversations her audience were often impressed with her vast knowledge, world experience and vivid memory. However, it was only after many years of knowing her and lasting friendships that one would gradually learn about her profound life story and appreciated her remarkable character.Born Idel Ellen Waldeck on May 8, 1915, in Germany, she grew up in Europe during the difficult years of World War 1 and its aftermath. She was raised Lutheran in a cultured and tolerant family with a half-Jewish freethinking father who did not demand his wife's conversion and a Jewish-born mother who had converted to Christianity only after her children were baptized. However, such free spirits were not tolerated in the antisemitic environment of Nazi Germany and she was expelled from the university. She fled Germany in her early twenties, first to England, then Spain, and eventually to the Philippines.In Manila she met Robert Wheeler, an American widower with two boys, ages five and seven. She had deep feelings for them, particularly for the boys whom she wanted to provide a nurturing family life. Thus, Robert and Ida were married on November 1, 1940. Early on, they lived in relative peace in Manila, where Ida devoted herself to be the mother and wife that her new family needed. But the situation changed when the Japanese army occupied Philippines In January 1942, and much hardship befell them when they were moved to the notorious Santo Tomas Internment camp. The camp was eventually liberated by American forces in February 1945 and Ida and her family were "repatriated" to the United States. After a period of traveling and living in various midwestern cities, they finally settled in San Leandro, California. And after ten years of statelessness, in January 1949 Ida took her citizenship exam and pledge of allegiance at the Oakland Superior Court and became a citizen of the United States.In California, Ida began teaching languages in Oakland, Hayward, and then at Castro Valley High School. To the students she was known as a strict, demanding, and dedicated teacher. In German, Latin and Spanish classes she emphasized the fundamentals, motivated her students, and instilled in them the love of learning. Several of Ida's students remained life-long friends with her and credited her as the main factor in their own success. Teaching provided the intellectual environment that she desired and the independence to pursue her interests in higher education, such as studying classical German literature at San Francisco State University or receiving a Fulbright scholarship to study abroad.After retiring from teaching in the 1980's, Ida maintained an active lifestyle. She joined a hiking club and kept a small circle of close friends with whom she attended cultural events and travelled. Every year Ida used to take one or two trips of explorations. She would prepare for months before each trip, reading books about the culture, history and politics of the destination country and planning the itinerary.After the Oakland hills firestorm on October 20, 1991, neighbors found her surveying the ashy remains of her cherished house. As a neighbor approached her to express sorrow and sympathy for that loss, she calmly looked at him and said that there was no reason for sorrow. "With everything that I have seen in my life", she said, "this thing is a piece of cake!", adding "I will rebuild and come back". And she indeed did come back, being one of the first persons to rebuild her house in Oakland hills after that devastation. Ida drew strength from the events that had shaped her life. Knowing Ida was a lesson and reminder of what was important in life. Certainly, a burnt home was an inconsequential matter for a person whose beloved mother had perished in Nazi gas chambers. Reflecting on Ida's attitude to life one of her friends remarked that she was a constant inspiration in the graceful way she lived a life with no small amount of pain and trouble.Ida is survived by her son Bobby, her niece Connie, her nephew Clifford, many grandchildren and all of her wonderful friends. She accomplished greatness in her life and left an indelible impression with her friends and relatives who will remember and revere her for a long time.