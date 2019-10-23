|
|
Idella Pearl Rodman
August 4, 1923 - October 2, 2019
El Sobrante
Idella was born in Grove City, MN, daughter of Adolph & Phoebe Anderson. She was a longtime resident of El Sobrante, CA where she lived with her husband, Warren & their 4 children: Carol, Deborah, Mark & Jane. Warren, Carol & Jane preceded her in death.
She is survived by Deborah & Jon Grisso (daughter & husband); Ryan Grisso & Anna Pascuzzi (grandson & wife) & their children Giana & Ryan; David Grisso & Linh Tran (grandson & wife) & their children Pascal & Penelope; Mark & Martha Rodman (son & wife); Paul & Victoria Rodman (grandson & wife) & their children Zora, Warren & Clementine; Amber & Brandon Clemons (granddaughter & husband) & their children Grayson & Lavender. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Wilson, many nieces, nephews & their extended families.
Service for Idella is on Oct 26, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2830 May Rd., El Sobrante at 2:00 PM. Memorial gifts may be given to Hope Lutheran Church in her honor.
View the online memorial for Idella Pearl Rodman
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 23, 2019