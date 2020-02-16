|
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:30 PM
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
|
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
located at the corner of Highway 83/Francesca St.
Idolina Munoz "Lola" Moreno
1934 - 2020
Idolina "Lola" Munoz Moreno
June 1, 1934 - February 11, 2020
Resident of Newark
Idolina "Lola" Munoz Moreno passed away at her residence in Newark, CA, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Lola was born on June 1, 1934 in Los Saenz, Texas, to Flavia and Abel Humberto Munoz, Sr. Lola was one of 8 children; Amador, Elfida, Maria, Abel Jr., Leonides, Jorge, and San Juanita. Lola spent her youthful years in Texas where she met the love of her life, Julio Ruben Moreno, Sr. Lola and Julio Sr. joined in marriage on November 27, 1953. During their marriage and through their love they brought 5 children into the world; Noe, Javier, Isabel, Irene, and Julio "Ruben" Jr. In 1963 Lola and Julio Sr. relocated to Newark, CA, where they raised their children after Julio Sr., accepted a job in the trucking industry. Julio Sr. passed away in 1986. Lola, also known as "Granny" and "Nonna," was a well-known contributor to the community of Newark as she spent over a quarter of a century volunteering at various local non-profits assisting those in need. Lola was the Matriarch of her family as she helped set the foundation for her 20 grandchildren; Anthony, Deanna, Joanne, Jason, Jeffrey, Javier Jr., Salina, George, Annabel, Vanessa, Carlos, Jose "Chino," Juan, Julio, Marisela, Mayita, Diego, Tonya, Ruben, and Omar. Lola loved her family and hosted Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter every single year. Lola will be remembered as a loving and caring Great-great grandma, Great-grandma, Grandma, Mother, Sister, Aunt, and friend. Lola is survived by 4 of her siblings, 4 of her children, 19 of her grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and several cousins. Lola was proceeded in death by her parents, Flavia and Abel Humberto Munoz Sr., husband, Julio Sr., siblings, Amador, Maria, and Abel, Jr., daughter, Irene, and grandson, Jeffrey. Lola will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, 5 to 8 PM, with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM, Fremont Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 AM, Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Lola will be returned to her hometown of Los Saenz, Texas, where visitation will be held at Rodriguez Funeral Home: 4898 E US-83, Roma, Texas, on Thursday, February 27th from 12pm-9pm with a Rosary at 6pm. Visitation will continue at Rodriguez Funeral Home on Friday, February 28th from 8am-9:30am. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 28th at 10am: Holy Family Catholic Church, located at the corner of Highway 83/Francesca St., Los Sanez, Texas. Lola will be laid to rest and reunited with her husband, Julio Sr., after the Funeral Mass at the City of Roma Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020