Ila Suzanne "Sue" Coats
January 2, 1943 – December 9, 2019
Resident of Discovery Bay, CA
Sue was born January 2, 1943 in Palo Alto, CA to Everett and Mary Louise Bartlett both deceased. She grew up in San Carlos moving her senior year to Cupertino, graduating from Fremont High. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 58-years, Edwin F. (Ed) Coats Jr., two children Anne Louise (Lisa) Schall (Tom), Edwin F. (Eddie) Coats III (Cindi), grandchildren Kelsey (Scott), Sara, Ethan, Riley, siblings Paul (Nodia), Laura (Jay), Debra (Steve), many nieces and nephews, and a very special childhood friend Sandy Rick (Ernie) of San Carlos. She was wonderfully close to her grandchildren who were special and loved.
Sue and Ed met at San Jose State University in Music Appreciation class. They lived in San Jose, Mt. View, Livermore, and finally Discovery Bay for 38 years.They had an auto service business in Livermore for 30 years retiring in 2005. Sue's hobbies included sudoku, crosswords, camping, boating, sewing, and tole painting. Sue was active with Ed in both the Golden Anchor Boat Club and the Livermore Rotary Club for 40 years, where she was a Paul Harris Fellow.
Sue passed peacefully at home in Discovery Bay surrounded by immediate family while in the care of Vitas Hospice, who were wonderful. From diagnosis to passing was about 7 weeks. Sue wore many hats in life and will be missed by those who knew her and loved her. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the Rotary Foundation Polio Plus Fund or Vitas Hospice.
Celebration of Life – check Callaghan's website for details.
Callaghan Morturay 925-447-2942
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 3, 2020