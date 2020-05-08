Ildefonso "Al" ChamorroMay 28, 1940 - April 19, 2020Castro ValleyAl Chamorro, a resident of Castro Valley for over 50 years, passed away on April 19 in his home overlooking Lake Chabot, in the presence of his loving wife and children.The proud son of immigrant parents from Spain, Al was born in Oakland in 1940, graduated from Hayward High School in 1957, earned a Bachelors Degree in Art at San Jose State University in 1961, and married his wife Barbara in 1963. He trained as an architect and practiced architecture at his firm in Alameda until his retirement.Al was a devoted member of the local community and enjoyed volunteering for the yearly Fall Festival in Castro Valley. He served on the board of the Castro Valley Chamber of Commerce for many years, and was honored as Business Person of the Year in 1992. One of this proudest achievements was helping to organize support to preserve and save the ridge land open space area surrounding Lake Chabot. His architectural firm, Chamorro Design Group, was located in Alameda, and some larger-scale projects include Britannia Office Park in Pleasanton and Britannia Oyster Point, a large biotech campus in South San Francisco. His firm also designed many office buildings in Castro Valley and throughout the Bay Area.He was a talented artist, a sailor, an avid reader, a Bay Area sports fan and loved to travel. He was passionate politically and creatively, and loved spending time with his family and especially his young grandchildren. He loved paella, red wine, jazz and never missed The Rachel Maddow Show. He was happy to lend a hand to help anyone anytime, whether it was a sketch for a home improvement, a ride to the airport, fixing something in the house or helping to creatively problem solve. His children attended Castro Valley High School in the '80s and he rarely missed one of their many sporting events. He also proudly cheered his grandkids on at their events until his final days.Al is survived by his wife Barbara, children Alan, Michael and Lynn, sister Gloria, and seven beloved grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Alameda County Community Food Bank.A celebration of his life will be held in the coming months, when it's safe to gather with friends.