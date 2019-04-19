Home

Sunday, May 5, 2019
Ilene Zuckerman


Ilene Zuckerman Obituary
Ilene Zuckerman
Jul 15, 1933 - Apr 13, 2019
Danville
Ilene Zuckerman passed away on April 13, 2019 in Reseda California after a long battle with cancer. She was 85. Ilene was born July 15, 1933 in Chicago. After graduating from Cook County College, she worked as a lab technician and a medical assistant. She followed her older brothers and moved to San Francisco. She married and had three children, raising her family in Danville. In 1960, she was one of the four founding members of the Diablo Light Opera Company, a community theater group which still flourishes today under the name Diablo Theater Company. Ilene served on the board of directors and performed in many of the productions until 2010, when she relocated to Southern California to be closer to her family. She is survived by her children, Dori, David and Marnie Zuckerman, and three grandchildren. A memorial service will be held May 5 in Reseda, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019
